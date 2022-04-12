 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harold L. Knutson

  • 0

Harold L. Knutson

April 10, 2022

LAKE MILLS-Harold L. Knutson, age 79 of Lake Mills, IA passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl St. Emmons, MN 56029, with Pastor Ryan Henkel officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450 and again on hour prior to the service at the church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Couples get a dousing at UK Wife Carrying Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News