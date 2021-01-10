Harold “Junie” H. Hutchison
March 10, 1931-January 8, 2021
Mason City - Harold “Junie” H. Hutchison, 89, of Mason City, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City
Visitation with public viewing will be Sunday, January 10, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, where a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
The son of Harold Hutchison, Sr. and Carlotta (Pitzenberger) Hutchison, Harold Jr. was born on March 10, 1931, in Rockwell. He attended and graduated from Holy Family Catholic School.
Following high school Harold enlisted in the United States Navy, and served his country from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1954, during the Korean War.
On January 14, 1956 he was united in marriage to Eileen Kahler. Together they would be blessed with nearly 65 years of marriage and eight children.
Harold established the family business, Hutchison Wholesale Meats, in Mason City where his brother Joe worked alongside him for 35 years until his retirement in 1997.
Harold was a faithful parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of the VFW and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, playing cribbage, and watching the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. More than anything, he loved the company of his family. Harold was the proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Those grateful in sharing in his life include his wife, Eileen, Mason City; eight children, Stephen (Paula) Hutchison, Marshfield, WI, Lisa (Eric) Busch, Hiawatha, IA, Michael (Maggie) Hutchison, Ankeny, Lana Stone, Cedar Rapids, Lynn Uridil, Marion, IA, Lori Hutchison, Mason City, Sara (David) Poppy, Clear Lake, and Kara Hutchison, Mason City; 18 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; siblings, Margaret (Don) Bermel and Joe (Janis) Hutchison; sisters-in-law, Verlynn Hutchison and Diane Loterbaur; brothers-in-law Ed (Phyllis) Kahler, Jerry (Helga) Kahler, Bernie (Nancy) Kahler and Frank (Julie) Kahler); as well as many nieces and nephews, extended relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons in infancy, Joseph and Robert; siblings Barbara Jean Hutchison, Mary Helen Luecht, James and William “Bill” Hutchison; brother-in-law Ralph Luecht; sister-in-laws Dolores Kahler and Mary Hammond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.