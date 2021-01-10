Harold “Junie” H. Hutchison

March 10, 1931-January 8, 2021

Mason City - Harold “Junie” H. Hutchison, 89, of Mason City, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City

Visitation with public viewing will be Sunday, January 10, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, where a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The son of Harold Hutchison, Sr. and Carlotta (Pitzenberger) Hutchison, Harold Jr. was born on March 10, 1931, in Rockwell. He attended and graduated from Holy Family Catholic School.

Following high school Harold enlisted in the United States Navy, and served his country from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1954, during the Korean War.