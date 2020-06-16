Harold J. Gallagher
January 23, 1921 - June 13, 2020
Harold J. Gallagher, 99, of Hampton, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Rockwell Nursing Home in Rockwell. Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell with burial in the Hampton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.
Harold J. Gallagher passed away June 13th at the age of 99 years 5 months and 13 days, how he wanted to be 100.
Harold was born in Rockwell, Iowa to Joseph and Margaret Kelly Gallagher on January 23rd, 1921. He was their first born and they had 4 girls and 1 more boy to add to this family. When the family got together in their later years they had a tendency to all talk at once and have that Gallagher “paralysis at the door” when they were saying goodbye.
Have to let everyone know the truth about his HAIR… It was all his and, no, he didn't use Grecian Formula like many thought…. He was blessed!
Dad married Margaret Skyles on April 24, 1948 and to this union they had 5 children all in less than 5 years, a set of twins to their surprise. Dad started his career with Standard Oil. After getting out of the service he finished his education at the University of Iowa. He started his career in banking at Sheffield Savings Bank in 1958 and continued for the next 28 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed!
Dad's only fault was he was very generous to so many! He helped so many people get their start in life. He trusted and believed in them. Another thing our dad was known for was his presence at so many of his friends, clients and family member's funerals, he didn't miss many.
Dad first was a wonderful caring and kind Dad. He belonged to the Lions Club, Forum Club, Knights of Columbus, Draft Board, ACCM, Country Club Board, and Hospital Board. Harold was the first to donate to the Healthy Future Foundation at Franklin General Hospital. This sparked many others to donate to make our hospital today in find standings!
Mom and Dad enjoyed their weekends playing in husband and wife golf tournaments with their fun loving friends. Dad could hit them far but mom was their “steady Eddy”.
Memories of summer vacations, taking 2 weeks, seven in a car and no seat belts and we are still living. The only thing dad was firm about was while he was driving we were going to listen to his music, we survived.
Once retired, he took up fishing, how he loved it. A fellow coworker ran across him at Beeds Lake, he said hi and she was floored… that couldn't be Harold, he wasn't wearing a suit!
His grandkids gave him so much joy. Harold and Peggy loved having them and hated to see them go home. A granddaughter told him, “I don't know why you can't hear Papa, you have such big ears!”
Harold was a wonderful man to so many. Later in life dementia got him but he kept being kind and caring and so happy. No complaining, just thankful for everyone.
He was a great role model and a person that will be remembered and loved. Thank you Dad….Love Us.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Peggy, one brother, 2 sisters, 3 brother-in-laws, 2 son-in-laws, his mom and dad and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by Sue Basye, Hampton, Barb Sells, Gilbertville, John Gallagher, Hampton, Ann (Bob) Brus, Las Vegas, Jan (Steve) Abbas, Hampton, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Sisters, Cleo Silan and Marilyn Johnson and two sisters-in- laws, Dorothy Gallagher and Sister Mary Annette Skyles.
