× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold J. Gallagher

January 23, 1921 - June 13, 2020

Harold J. Gallagher, 99, of Hampton, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Rockwell Nursing Home in Rockwell. Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell with burial in the Hampton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.

Harold J. Gallagher passed away June 13th at the age of 99 years 5 months and 13 days, how he wanted to be 100.

Harold was born in Rockwell, Iowa to Joseph and Margaret Kelly Gallagher on January 23rd, 1921. He was their first born and they had 4 girls and 1 more boy to add to this family. When the family got together in their later years they had a tendency to all talk at once and have that Gallagher “paralysis at the door” when they were saying goodbye.

Have to let everyone know the truth about his HAIR… It was all his and, no, he didn't use Grecian Formula like many thought…. He was blessed!