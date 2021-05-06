Harold George Kratz
November 13, 1926-April 30, 2021
ST. ANSGAR-Harold George Kratz of St. Ansgar and formerly of Osage and Mason City passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar, Iowa on April 30, 2021.
Family funeral services will be held at First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, IA on May 8, 2021. A visitation will be held at the American Legion in St. Ansgar at 2:00 Saturday, May 8, 2021. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City.
Harold was born on November 13, 1926 to George and Hulda (Schewe) Kratz in Winona, Minnesota.
His senior year of high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Seabees. He later met and married his wife Marlis Elaine Gill on February 19, 1949.
Harold loved hunting, fishing, time with his wife and family. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, his faith was important to him. He was a member of the American Legion and he was an Honor Flight participant. He was also a Life Member of the VFW. He retired from the Mason City School system.
Harold is survived by his: wife, Marlis; children, Sharon (Bill) Maring of Longville, MN, Karol (Chuck) Phillips of Eureka Springs, AR. Robert-Bob (Patti) Kratz of Oakland, AR formerly of St. Ansgar, Tom (Diane) Kratz of Eloy, AZ and Mary (Paul) Curran of West Des Moines, IA; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Harold is preceded in death by his: parents; sister, Ruth Losinski and her husband Richard; and brother Alan (Sonny) Kratz who was killed in action during WWII in the Hertgin Forest of Germany.
Please send condolences for Harold to Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, PO Box 97, St. Ansgar, IA 50472 for the family to be able to receive.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
