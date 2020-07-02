Harold E. Vorba

Harold Eugene Vorba was born on August 15, 1930, in rural Traer, the son of Fred and Agnes (Konicek) Vorba. He graduated from Traer High School in 1948. He began farming with his father until he entered the military in 1951. In November of 1953, Harold was honorably discharged from the Korean Conflict. He returned to farm with his father and soon took over the family operation on Highway 63, south of Traer. On December 26, 1954, Harold was united in marriage to Verena Juel at the Methodist Church in Grundy Center. The made their home on the family farm for 42 years where they raised Pioneer Seed Corn and field beans. They also fed out steers, hogs, sheep, and chickens. A large garden and many apple trees were also cared for on the family farm. Harold was a member of the United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion. He sat on various boards including Tama County Mutual, Buckingham Cemetery, Veteran's Administration, and the North Tama Housing Association. He enjoyed athletics, musicals, weekends at Clear Lake, traveling the AAU basketball, baseball and gymnastics circuits across the country, and taking in an occasional Minnesota Twins game. Card Club parties, Eggnog Sunday, and Palm Sunday breakfast get-togethers were highlights. However, nothing topped tending to his farm fields as he was known to have the cleanest cornfields and beanfields in Tama County. Harold died at the age of 89 on June 29, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years; two sisters, Lillian Barber and Maxine (Kvidera) Hartman; and a brother, Leonard Vorba. Harold is survived by a daughter, Jill (Denny) Berger of Traer; a son, Jed (Lisa) Vorba of Clear Lake; four grandchildren, Melinda (Trevor) Oberholtz of Rapid City, South Dakota, Scott (Alana) Berger of Cedar Falls, Lincoln Vorba of Waterloo, and Morgan Vorba of Chicago, Illinois; and four great grandchildren, Alora and Alec Oberholtz and Reis and Jaide Berger.