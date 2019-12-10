Harold C. Vestweber
June 14, 1938 - December 5, 2019
Cedar Rapids - Harold Cort Vestweber, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on December 5, 2019 with Unity Point Hospice.
Harold, the son of Cort and Frances (Tyler) Vestweber, was born on June 14, 1938 in Iowa City, Iowa. Harold graduated from Alexander High School and then went on to attend Hamilton Business College and NIACC in Mason City, Iowa. He worked for the REC in Hampton as the Office Manager. He enjoyed serving as a Sergeant First Class in the Iowa National Guard where he retired after 34 years with the Mason City 1133rd Transportation Unit.
Harold is survived by his former wife, Carol and their two daughters, Christine (Deric) Oshel of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and their children: Olivia, Blake and Preston, and Kimberly (Kevin) Warneke of Plano, Texas, and their children: Lindsey, Kaleb and Natalie.
Harold was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathleen, his parents, and his twin brother, Garold.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Hampton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
