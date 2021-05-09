Harold A. Nyhus
April 9, 1927-May 2, 2021
FOREST CITY-Harold A. Nyhus, 94, of Forest City, died peacefully, Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St., Forest City, Iowa with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior the services at the church on Friday.
Interment will be in Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery in rural Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121
Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Harold Nyhus was born on April 9, 1927 in Forest City to Otis and Tillie Nyhus. He was baptized and confirmed at Ellington Lutheran Congregational Church, which was later renamed to Pilot Knob Lutheran Church. As a child, Harold attended country school and then later attended and graduated from Fertile Schools.
Harold was in the Army from 1950 thru 1953.
He farmed along with his father and his brother Norman. Harold helped with doing custom work for neighbors like planting, combining, picking corn, shelling corn, trucking, and used a grain vac to clean out bins.
Harold, Norman, and Delores were winter Texans for several years. They enjoyed spending time with friends and taking tours. At the mobile home court in Texas, Harold always took pictures of the everyone and they were displayed for all to see.
In 1998, Harold and Norman quit farming full time and rented the land to Norman's son Roger.
In 2016, Harold along with his brother Norman, moved into Forest Plaza Assisted Living due to health problems with Norman. In 2019 when Norman moved to Westview care center, Harold remained at Forest Plaza. He enjoyed visiting with friends there. In February, Harold had a bout with pneumonia and spent 3 days in the hospital. Being too weak to return to Forest Plaza, he was admitted to Lake Mills Care Center for therapy and that is where he passed away.
Harold is survived by his nephew, Roger (Bonnie) Nyhus; his great nephew, Craig (Laura) Nyhus and their son, Carter of Sioux Falls, SD, and his great niece, Laura Nyhus of Gilbert, AZ.
Harold is proceeded in death by his parents, Otis and Tillie Nyhus; infant brother; his brother, Norman and sister-in-law, Delores Nyhus, and his nephew Ronald Nyhus.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
