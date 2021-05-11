Harold A. Nyhus

Harold, Norman, and Delores were winter Texans for several years. They enjoyed spending time with friends and taking tours. At the mobile home court in Texas, Harold always took pictures of the everyone and they were displayed for all to see.

In 1998, Harold and Norman quit farming full time and rented the land to Norman's son Roger.

In 2016, Harold along with his brother Norman, moved into Forest Plaza Assisted Living due to health problems with Norman. In 2019 when Norman moved to Westview care center, Harold remained at Forest Plaza. He enjoyed visiting with friends there. In February, Harold had a bout with pneumonia and spent 3 days in the hospital. Being too weak to return to Forest Plaza, he was admitted to Lake Mills Care Center for therapy and that is where he passed away.

Harold is survived by his nephew, Roger (Bonnie) Nyhus; his great nephew, Craig (Laura) Nyhus and their son, Carter of Sioux Falls, SD, and his great niece, Laura Nyhus of Gilbert, AZ.

Harold is proceeded in death by his parents, Otis and Tillie Nyhus; infant brother; his brother, Norman and sister-in-law, Delores Nyhus, and his nephew Ronald Nyhus.

