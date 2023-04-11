Harm DeGroot, 95, of Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Sheffield Care Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield. A private family burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. before the service at church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. For full obituary, please visit www.sietsemaatkinson.com.