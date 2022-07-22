Harly Richard Finnegan

September 16, 1933-September 10, 2021

SWALEDALE-Harly Richard Finnegan, age 87, of Swaledale, Iowa passed away from pneumonia at Inova Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia.

He was "Rich” or “Dick” to the friends he made in his lifetime; “Uncle Rich” to his treasured family scattered across the country; “Richard” to the staff at the Senior Center, whom he would regale with tales of his military service; a “Fellow Veteran” to any service member he encountered, especially if they, like him, served in the Navy; And, most importantly to him, he was “Dad” to Mike, Tom, and Shanna.

Rich had an earnestness and pride that he carried with him on his many travels in life. He would likely say it was due to being raised in a small town, Swaledale, in his beloved Iowa. He would serve his country as a cryptographer during the Korean War, joining the Navy the minute he was able. His military service took him halfway around the world, and he would carry and cherish those memories with him for the rest of his life.

Rich would go on to graduate from college in Iowa, graduating Magna Cum Laude, before going on to work for the Department of Agriculture. His job took him to work in Washington D.C. and live in Maryland. He would then move back to Iowa, and finally to Minnesota working for the Department of Immigration, where he would start a family with his then wife, Karen. But no matter where his life would take him, whether to Korea or Japan, or across this great country for his job, he would always humbly view himself as, “Just a kid from a small town in Iowa “.

To honor Rich's memory, we are holding a celebration of his life in Mason City and Clear Lake, Iowa. His fondest and best memories are spending vacations there with his family, so we carry on that tradition in his memory, and to the memory of family that preceded him in death: his beloved mother, Kathryn; his father, Carroll; sisters Lucille, Bette, and Mary, and brother Robert.

Rich is survived in death by sons Michael and Thomas, daughter Shanna, daughter-in-law Nici, granddaughter Kiley, and innumerable friends and family. A private service is being held. In lieu of gifts, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project, or any organization serving America's veterans.