Harley Valere Lackore

May 20, 1950-November 12, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Harley Valere Lackore, age 71 of Clear Lake, IA formerly of Leland passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 12, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.

Harley was born on May 20, 1950 to Milo and Leona Lackore in Mason City, Iowa. After graduating from Forest City High School in 1968, he worked at Kayot-Forestor until the early 70s when he decided to farm full time.

Harley married Davida (Dee) Garrard on November 28, 1970. Harley and Dee made their home on a farm Northwest of Forest City, in Leland. Harley farmed his entire life, raised pigs and spent some time as a tech at the Forest City Hospital in the 80's. Harley owned and operated Lackore Pulling Skids from 1995-2005 traveling North Iowa and Southern Minnesota putting on antique tractor and truck pulls. Harley loved anything related to tractors. He restored many antique tractors, built multiple pulling tractors and had a tractor restoration business for several years. Harley later worked for Holland Contracting driving truck

Harley and Dee moved off the farm into Forest City in 2000, bought a home in Clear Lake in 2011 and started wintering in Arizona in 2014. Harley and Dee celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2020.

You would often see Harley walking or riding his three-wheeled bike around Bell Harbor and Arizona on a daily basis. He loved the Arizona heat and sunshine and always returned to Iowa in the Spring with a full sun tan.

Harley had a custom-made John Deere golf cart and he could be seen driving around Clear Lake almost daily.

While living in Forest City, Harley enjoyed time spent with his coffee buddies at Sid's.

Harley is survived by his loving wife, Davida (Dee) Lackore, Daughter Kris (Brian) Jacobs, Daughter Buffy (Scott) Clatt and Son Adam (Darcy) Lackore. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Jaci Miller, Peyton Mary, Spencer & Cooper Clatt and Gracie and Stella Lackore. Harley is also survived by one sister, Marilyn Griffith. Harley is preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Leona Lackore.

Harley's almost daily phone calls and messages to his children and grandchildren, while sitting in his chair outside the carport in the Arizona sun, will be missed by all of them. We all wish for just one more time that Dad would call and ask what the price of gas was back home, or hearing about what he recently bought at the Costco and how good a deal he got on it… and we should all get one too.

There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they are gone the light remains. Harley's light remains in his love for his devoted wife, Dee and his children and grandchildren.

