Harley Shaw
December 30, 1940 - March 18, 2020
Harley Shaw of Orchard, IA passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice on Wednesday, March 18th.
Harley has left behind his sisters Betty Starr and Barb Jeffries. His brothers Pete and Ricky. Four children Ronald, Jimmy, Darrell and Dawn Shaw. Two step daughters Kelly Christensen and Robbyn Hewitt. His grandson that was like a son Marquis Shaw. Grandson Danny Shaw and granddaughters Rachel Shaw, Syndi Shaw, Kaela Gillette and Kimberly Shaw. His two adopted children Jennifer and Tabitha.
Harley liked to work on things and go fishing.
There will be gathering at 621 Chestnut St. in Osage on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 3pm. We will have a small service outside and be able to celebrate his life and tell stories of times we shared with him.
