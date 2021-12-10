Harlan Myron Holstad

September 23, 1927-December 8, 2021

Harlan Myron Holstad, 94, of Hampton, IA, died on December 8, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton with burial in the Hampton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Hampton. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/stpaulhampton.org.

Harlan was born September 23, 1927, the 7th of 9 children born to Albert B. Holstad and Amanda Roslien Holstad in Worth County on a farm near Kensett, IA. He was of Norwegian descent, uff-da, and proud of it! On April 11, 1952, Harlan was united in marriage to Virginia Mae Naig in Depew, IA. Shortly after, Harlan entered the United States Army in January of 1953 and served two years in the Korean War.

Harlan was employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation, after the war, and resided in Mason City. A promotion moved the family to Hampton in 1965, where he completed his 25 years of service, prior to retiring. Not one to sit still very long, Harlan then served as Public Works Director in Hampton from November 1984 until July 1992. Harlan was the founder and owner of Happy Hour Trailer Sales in the seventies and this business provided him with many happy hours until closing at the age of 93.

Harlan was always a calm, warm and friendly man who strongly believed in family values, community service, and his Lutheran faith. He found tremendous joy in helping and being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He and wife Virginia maintained an unrelenting “after work” work ethic – usually together. Continuously serving at St. Paul Lutheran Church, rehabbing houses, and caring for horses on their nearby acreage. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand to any in need.

Harlan is survived by his wife Virginia, son Sheldon G. (Beth) Holstad, daughter Sheila K. (Rob) McCormick, grandchildren Kayla (Charles) Kryzsiak, Travis (Whitney) McCormick, Kyle (Shelby) McCormick, Ryan (Stephanie) Holstad, great-grandchildren Tucker McCormick, Hallie McCormick, Cheyenne McCormick, Oaklie McCormick and Tanner Holstad, sister Lorette Kroneman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bernice (Ed) Rodemeyer, Alva (Fritz) Reetz, Marcella (Don) Picken, Orla (Gordon) Nelson, and Loraine (Al) Albertus, brothers Sophus (Eldora) Holstad and Arnold (Viola) Holstad.