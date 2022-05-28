Harlan Lunde

Harlan was adventurous and tried to make the most of every opportunity. He had many special trips to far away lands like Germany, Austria, France, and Hong Kong, plus numerous trips to Hawaii. He said his favorite place to go was Norway, where he walked the fields where his ancestors had a farm. He even had a map of the farm. He had many passions like NHRA, golf, fishing, boating, swimming, hunting, classical music, and dancing to music, especially his favorites, the Doo Wop Daddies and the Del Rays. And there was also his beloved Harley. He enjoyed many road trips through the mountains of Arizona, Door County, Wisconsin, and riding with his brother Carroll through Iowa and Wisconsin. Evenings were often strolls by the lake and maybe a nice glass of Riesling or some other beverage. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers-in-law, often being coaxed into some antics. He loved sitting by Dan's shack on his river and daydream, breakfast out with Tim, and visiting Rick at his home tucked in the woods. He enjoyed going to out of the way places with sister-in-law Carole and Regina for lunch and annual gatherings on the farm. Rides with his friend Bill through rural areas looking for unusual places like the Square Silo. And long visits with good friends at Friar Tuck's. The last 7 years have been with his wife Sandy and he was welcomed into her family with open arms. He was a proud veteran and even had the opportunity to go on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2019. He will be sadly missed!