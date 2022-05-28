Harlan Lunde
December 5, 1946-May 22, 2022
Harlan Lunde, 75, of Manitowoc passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his residence.
Harlan was born on December 5, 1946 in Nora Springs, IA to Herbert and Nellie Lunde. HE was a graduate in 1965 of Nora Springsock Falls High School where he was a champion wrestler. Upon graduation, Harlan served his country in the United States Navy from 1965-1969, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam on the USS Ranger aircraft carrier. On September 9, 1967, he married the former Diane Reinhart. She preceded him in death on July 12, 2011. On February 16, 2019, he married the former Sandra Anhalt Jarosh.
Harlan worked for Rozen Chevrolet doing sales and mechanics, D&D Cable TV in Iowa, and AMS Insurance in Green Bay as a mailing supervisor.
Harlan was adventurous and tried to make the most of every opportunity. He had many special trips to far away lands like Germany, Austria, France, and Hong Kong, plus numerous trips to Hawaii. He said his favorite place to go was Norway, where he walked the fields where his ancestors had a farm. He even had a map of the farm. He had many passions like NHRA, golf, fishing, boating, swimming, hunting, classical music, and dancing to music, especially his favorites, the Doo Wop Daddies and the Del Rays. And there was also his beloved Harley. He enjoyed many road trips through the mountains of Arizona, Door County, Wisconsin, and riding with his brother Carroll through Iowa and Wisconsin. Evenings were often strolls by the lake and maybe a nice glass of Riesling or some other beverage. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers-in-law, often being coaxed into some antics. He loved sitting by Dan's shack on his river and daydream, breakfast out with Tim, and visiting Rick at his home tucked in the woods. He enjoyed going to out of the way places with sister-in-law Carole and Regina for lunch and annual gatherings on the farm. Rides with his friend Bill through rural areas looking for unusual places like the Square Silo. And long visits with good friends at Friar Tuck's. The last 7 years have been with his wife Sandy and he was welcomed into her family with open arms. He was a proud veteran and even had the opportunity to go on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2019. He will be sadly missed!
Harlan is survived by his wife: Sandra (Anhalt Jarosh) Lunde; son, Aric Lunde of Westfield, MA; daughter Dawn Lunde-Chaves; granddaughters Alexandra and Ariana; grandson Ian; and great-grandson Abel; brothers Carroll Lunde, John Lunde, and David Lunde, all of Iowa; step-son Christopher Jarosh (Nikki Muenchow); step-daughter Lisa (Bob) Kiel; step-grandsons Brandon Keil and Bailer Keil; sisters-in-law Regina Anhalt and Carol Anhalt; brothers-in-law Daniel (Mary Jo) Anhalt, Richard Anhalt, and Joseph “Tim” Anhalt; Harlan is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Diane Lunde and brothers Gary Lunde and Roger Lunde.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at the Lakeshore Life Celebration Center (Peace United Church of Christ), 3613 Waldo Blvd, Manitowoc. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Military honors will follow the service. A luncheon will be provided following services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Harlan's memory to Gumby's Club Fore a Cure: www.gumbysclubforeacure.org
Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes, Pfeffer location, is assisting the family with arrangements.