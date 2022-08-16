 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harlan Lucas

October 21, 1931-August 1, 2022

Harlan Lucas, 90, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. Heavenly Grace Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.

A detailed obituary will be available at www.heavenlygracergv.com.

