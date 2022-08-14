Harlan Lucas
October 21, 1931-August 1, 2022
Harlan Lucas, 90, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. Heavenly Grace Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
A detailed obituary will be available at www.heavenlygracergv.com.
