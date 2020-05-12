× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hannah M. Wood

May 24, 1923 - May 9, 2020

Hannah Mathilda (Rath) Wood, 96, entered her heavenly home on May 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Erik Hoefer from Messiah Lutheran Church officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Messiah Lutheran Church and Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook pages at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May 14, 2020. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City, Iowa.

Hannah was born on May 24, 1923, in rural Butler County, Iowa to Carl and Lydia (Gabelmann) Rath. She was the oldest of six children.

She met Ira Dallas “Slim” Wood working on a farm in Butler County. They were married on May 29, 1943, at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City. They made their home in Charles City. Into this union, three children were born, son Duane and daughters, Diane and Cynthia.