Hal Kerwin Hackbarth

February 26, 1953-March 1, 2022

CLEAR LAKE- Hal Kerwin Hackbarth, 69, of Clear Lake, IA, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the VFW, 219 Main Ave, Clear Lake, IA.

Visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Friday March 4, 2022 at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, IA, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA.

Hal was born on February 26, 1953, in Sanborn, IA, the son of Merrill and Pauline (Horn) Hackbarth. He graduated from Clear Lake High School. Hal attained a Bachelor's Degree for Education from UNI. Throughout the summers he worked part time at CLtel until they offered him a full time position after he graduated. In 2019, Hal retired from CLtel after 42 years of being a faithful employee. On May 30, 1986, Hal married Lori Goth and from this union Olivia was born on July 16, 1996.

When Hal wasn't working he could be found watching wrestling, playing slow pitch softball and most recently became fond of pickleball. Hal and Olivia were pickleball partners and often traveled all over for tournaments. He also enjoyed reading in his downtime and spending time outdoors, especially hunting for asparagus. His daughter brought him endless joy.

Those left to cherish memories of Hal are his wife of 36 years, Lori; daughter, Olivia; sister, Laurie (Tom) Ohmart; siblings-in-law, Ron Goth and his special friend Rhonda, Craig (Lori) Goth, and Kim Goth; feline friend, Pebbles, as well as extended family members and friends

Hal is preceded in death by both of his parents; parents-in-law; brother-in-law, Roger Goth; niece Stacy Goth; sister-in-law, Shannon Goth.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com