H. Merilayne Ferrier-Muth
(1922-2020)
H. Merilayne Ferrier-Muth, 98, of Mason City was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 28th, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home. Visitation will be held at Christ's Church, 710 N. Kentucky Ave., Mason City with Derek Facculyn-Gous officiating at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 2nd with funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Masks are encouraged. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth. As was Merilayne's wish, memorials may be directed to Christ's Church in Mason City or One Vision in Clear Lake.
Merilayne was born on January 16, 1922 in Hampton, IA, the second of eight children, to John P. and Marguerite (Helm) Nalan. The family moved to Mason City when she was four years old. She attended Monroe school and graduated from Mason City High School in 1940. On April 6th, 1941 Merilayne was united in marriage to A. Milton Ferrier at the First Congregational Church in Mason City. To this union three daughters were born, Kathleen, Scarlett, and Bonnie. They farmed in the Nora Springs area for forty years. Merilayne loved being a farm wife and helping Milton with the chores and field work. Milton passed away also, on June 28th in 1981. Merilayne married Melvin F. Muth on February 14, 1989 at the Wesley Methodist Church in Mason City. They had seven great years together before he passed away in 1996.
Merilayne was a member of Christ's Church, confirming her faith by being re-baptized by submersion in 2013 at the age of 90. She states that one of the “high times” of her life was teaching Sunday school and Bible School in Nora Springs for twenty-five years. She was a College of Regents and life member of the Women of the Moose, having joined in 1951, former member and president of the Community Club in Nora Springs, member and past president of the Young at Heart Grandmother's Club, past member of the Senior Citizen's, member of the Bible Buddies study group and the Crazy Eights 500 Club. Until very recently she so enjoyed getting together with her friends for lunch and activities.
According to Merilayne her greatest times were spent attending church and spending time with her family and friends. It was very special to her when her family joined together at her home for the holidays. She looked forward to attending family reunions, having missed only three reunions in her lifetime. Merilayne loved to go shopping, out to eat, and to get her nails done.
She spent many years caring for her very special companion, her Yorkshire terrier Roxie (Roxanne when she was being naughty), who passed away in 2018. Merilayne will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, beloved stubbornness, strength of character, and the great love she had for her family and many friends. We were blessed to have so many wonderful years with her and will miss her dearly. Our deep appreciation to all of the family and friends who were able to stop by for a visit, give Merilayne a call, or keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she spent her last weeks with us.
Merilayne is survived by her three daughters, Kathleen (Jim) Fielder, Scarlett (Gordie) Buchholz, both of Mason City, and Bonnie (Tim) Bradbury of Nora Springs; stepsons Roger Muth of Garner and Fred (Linda) Muth of Clear Lake; step son-in-law Leon Lewis of Cedar Rapids; sister Lucretia Gourley of Goodyear, AZ; sister-in-law Barbara Nalan of Grand Rapids, MN; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; many step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands; stepchildren Ralph Muth and Carol Lewis; step-daughters-in-law Marilyn Muth, Shirley Muth and Bette Muth; sisters and brothers-in-law Ruth and Tom Webb, Valoyce and Walter Cooper and Phil Gourley; brothers and sister-in-law Clayton (Squirt) and Pauline Nalan, John (Bud) Nalan, Jerry Nalan and Norvard (Snip) Nalan.
“I love all of you and will be waiting until we are all together in His precious care.” ----Merilayne
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
