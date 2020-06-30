× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

H. Merilayne Ferrier-Muth

(1922-2020)

H. Merilayne Ferrier-Muth, 98, of Mason City was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 28th, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home. Visitation will be held at Christ's Church, 710 N. Kentucky Ave., Mason City with Derek Facculyn-Gous officiating at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 2nd with funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Masks are encouraged. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth. As was Merilayne's wish, memorials may be directed to Christ's Church in Mason City or One Vision in Clear Lake.

Merilayne was born on January 16, 1922 in Hampton, IA, the second of eight children, to John P. and Marguerite (Helm) Nalan. The family moved to Mason City when she was four years old. She attended Monroe school and graduated from Mason City High School in 1940. On April 6th, 1941 Merilayne was united in marriage to A. Milton Ferrier at the First Congregational Church in Mason City. To this union three daughters were born, Kathleen, Scarlett, and Bonnie. They farmed in the Nora Springs area for forty years. Merilayne loved being a farm wife and helping Milton with the chores and field work. Milton passed away also, on June 28th in 1981. Merilayne married Melvin F. Muth on February 14, 1989 at the Wesley Methodist Church in Mason City. They had seven great years together before he passed away in 1996.