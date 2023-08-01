Guadalupe Lucia Rubio

December 3,1927 - July 29, 2023

Guadalupe Lucia Rubio, 95, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 5, 2023 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 Fifth St SE, Mason City with Rev. Ben Valentine as Celebrant. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St NE, Mason City, Iowa, with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 6:00pm.

Guadalupe was born on December 3, 1927, in Richmond, Missouri, the daughter of Antoñio Aguilar and Cruz Salas. She lost her mother at the age of three and was raised by her oldest sister, Maria, and her father. She grew up the eighth of nine siblings.

On January 6, 1951, Guadalupe married Gregorio Rubio and together they had four children, three girls and one boy. She spent numerous years working at Risto and Phalen Cleaners. Guadalupe was a modest yet excellent cook. At the age of ten she had begun making her own tortillas. She paid great attention to detail in every dish that she made.

Guadalupe loved God and her family most. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. In her free time she liked listening to music, playing guitar, dancing, gardening, playing cards (especially rummy,) and watching football and old movies.

Those left to cherish memories of Guadalupe are her children; Lola (Alan) Kurlansky, Julie (John) Frank, Juanita Rubio, Jose (Sharon) Rubio; grandchildren, Ahsiya (Ryan) Holy, JiLan (Rachel) Kurlansky; great grandson, Luke Kurlansky; nephew, Antoñio Salinas; niece, Cruz (Gordon) Anderson; step granddaughter, Jennifer Frank; step grandchildren, Ryder and Remy Goerish; and other extended family members and friends.

Guadalupe is preceded in death by her husband, Gregorio; siblings, infant Maria, Maria Villarreal, Cipriano, Aldolfo, Roman, Rebecca Stevens, infant Jose, and Enrique.

