HASTINGS-Gregory Scott Bakken, 61, of Hastings (MN) passed away October 21, 2021, at United Hospital in St. Paul. Greg died of acute respiratory distress syndrome shortly after contacting the delta variant of the covid virus. The first child to Duane and Sylvia (Ellingson) Bakken, Greg was born on January 26, 1960, in Mason City, IA. He attended Northwood Kensett Community Schools, graduating in 1979. He was united in marriage to Susan Lipstock in July of 1983. A divorce followed a few years later. Greg furthered his education at Dunwoody Institute, graduating in 1981 with a degree in Machine Tool & Die. He worked for Laser Tech, Inc. as a laser technician from 1981-2011 following the company from Minnetonka to St. Croix Falls, WI. In 1987 he worked at Accumold in Ankeny, IA for one year and then returned to Laser Tech. In 2012, when Greg was forced into a job change, he attended Fox Valley Technical College and received a technical diploma in truck driving. He drove for Roehl Transport as a flatbed driver until 2013 when he was hired as a petroleum driver at Holiday/Circle K Station Stores. He worked there until his passing. Greg will be deeply missed by his brother Anthony (Tony) Bakken, his wife Sara and their children Mitchell and Mason, all of Farmington, MN, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including special friends James Welsh of Northwood, IA and Don Heath of Forest Lake, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and niece Emma Bakken. A celebration of life will be held at Bible Baptist Church in Farmington, MN on November 20, 2021 from 10am-Noon with a lunch following. A graveside service will be held at a future date.