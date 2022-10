Gregory Schaefer

July 29, 1970 – October 13, 2022

MADRID-Gregory Schaefer, 52, of Madrid, Iowa, formerly of Garner, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 13, 2022.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Saturday at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.