Gregory Moeller

March 20, 1970-February 25, 2022

We mourn the loss of a deeply loved uncle, brother and son, Gregory Moeller.

Greg was born on March 20, 1970 in Iowa City, IA to Ron and Dianna Moeller. The family eventually moved to Mason City where Greg had a joyful childhood filled with neighborhood friends, skateboarding with his dog Zach, sailing with his brother in Clear Lake, and involvement in many music and athletic activities. He graduated from Mason City High School, class of ‘88, and then completed his undergraduate degree at University of Iowa and a law degree at the University of Arizona. Greg went on to enjoy a long career as a Senior Telephony Engineering Expert both in Chicago, and more recently, Pittsburgh, PA.

Greg's interests were far ranging, extending from an exploration of the reaches of imagination as a voracious consumer of science fiction, to flinging himself out of perfectly good airplanes for the unique perspective that comes while gliding back to earth under a parachute's canopy. Greg was a talented painter with a keen eye for finding beauty in unexpected places and a fiercely loyal supporter of his family, his friends and his favorite teams - most notably, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Philadelphia Flyers. He was also an enthusiastic angler who cared less about whether the fish were biting than he did about the simple joy of the experience. We celebrate Greg's love for animals and involvement in animal rescue organizations, his love for engaging in debate and reflection on books, music and life, his quick and always good-natured wit, and the quiet, gentle manner in which he loved others and lived his life.

Greg leaves behind his parents, Ron and Dianna Moeller of Mason City, IA, his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Patricia Moeller of Philadelphia, PA, his sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Stefan Gerhard of Menlo Park, CA, his niece and nephews - Alex, Nicholas, Andreas, Nat and Phoebe - who loved and cherished their “Uncle Egg,” and his beloved rescue cat, Sascha

A celebration of life will be held for Greg at a later date in his hometown of Mason City. To any and all who loved Greg and wish to remember him, the family asks you to please support your local animal rescue programs and shelters.

“There is a moment in every dawn when light floats, there is the possibility of magic. Creation holds its breath.” Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.