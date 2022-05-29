MASON CITY-Gregory Moeller, 51, formerly of Mason City, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. To any and all who loved Greg and wish to remember him, the family asks you to please support your local animal rescue programs and shelters. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com