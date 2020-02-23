Gregory J. Brouwer

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Haddon Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 P.M., Sunday, February 23rd at the Garner Evangelical Free Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Greg was born on September 27, 1956 in Primghar, IA to Edwin and Trudy (Bosma) Brouwer. He graduated from Sanborn High School and Sheldon Community College as an Electrical Utility Lineman. Greg continued his studies in journeyman lineman and safety management. During his 40-year career, he worked at Sanborn Municipal Light Plant, Milford Municipal Utilities, Cherokee County Electric Cooperative, Nebraska Public Power District, Interstate Power & Light, Alliant Energy and Power Contracting before retiring. In 2012, he and fellow co-workers drove to Woodstock, NY to repair powerlines after Hurricane Sandy. Throughout his career, he made many friends. Greg married Gladys Vahl on April 8, 1978 in Edgerton, MN and they had two children, Miranda and Ethan.