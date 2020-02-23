September 27, 1956-February 20, 2020
GARNER - Gregory J. Brouwer, 63, of Garner, IA passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Haddon Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 P.M., Sunday, February 23rd at the Garner Evangelical Free Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials made be directed to the Garner Evangelical Free Church or GoServ Global Missions. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner.
Greg was born on September 27, 1956 in Primghar, IA to Edwin and Trudy (Bosma) Brouwer. He graduated from Sanborn High School and Sheldon Community College as an Electrical Utility Lineman. Greg continued his studies in journeyman lineman and safety management. During his 40-year career, he worked at Sanborn Municipal Light Plant, Milford Municipal Utilities, Cherokee County Electric Cooperative, Nebraska Public Power District, Interstate Power & Light, Alliant Energy and Power Contracting before retiring. In 2012, he and fellow co-workers drove to Woodstock, NY to repair powerlines after Hurricane Sandy. Throughout his career, he made many friends. Greg married Gladys Vahl on April 8, 1978 in Edgerton, MN and they had two children, Miranda and Ethan.
He made profession of faith in the Sanborn First Reformed Church and currently was a member of the Garner Evangelical Free Church. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf and Sudoku puzzles. Greg would start planning months in advance for the annual fishing trip with his brother, father and son. He was an avid collector of fishing equipment and guns.
Greg is survived by his wife, Gladys; his son, Ethan; mother, Trudy Brouwer, Sanborn, IA; sister, Cindy (Dave) Massie, Payson, AZ and family; and brother, Scott (Janet) Brouwer, Sac City, IA and family. Also mourning his death is his mother-in-law, Arlene Vahl, Edgerton, MN; brothers-in-law, Duane Vahl, Sioux Falls, SD and family and Lowell (Deborah) Vahl, Mesa, AZ and family; sisters-in-law, Gloria Vande Brake, Big Lake, MN and family, Faye (Curt) Schuur, Chandler, MN and family and Rozella Vahl, Steen, MN and family.
Greg was preceded in death by his daughter, Miranda; his father, Edwin Brouwer; father-in-law, Harold Vahl; his brothers-in-law, Alvin Vande Brake and Virgil Vahl; and sister-in law, Cheri Vahl. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
