Gregory E. Paine

February 5, 1946 - September 12, 2019
Greg was born in Mason City, IA to Henry and Ruth (Hoeck) Paine. He graduated from MCHS '64 and NIACC '67. He served as a musician in the prestigious Fifth U.S. Army Band at Ft. Sheridan, IL. He worked as an announcer at KGLO-AM; sign-on director at KSTP-TV; and salesman at Track of the Wolf.
Later in life, he struggled with complications from many health issues, such as diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and skin cancer. In 2016, he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in his spit gland. With surgery and radiation, he beat the odds but was left with facial paralysis and dysphagia.
Sadly, due to his poor health, he was unable to overcome complications following a fall. He succumbed on Sep. 12, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Bradford.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl (Ruby); daughter, Heather; 3 nieces and 4 nephews.
Greg was interred at Ft. Snelling Nat'l Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorials may be sent to MN Patriot Guard; U of MN music therapy program or Masonic Cancer Center via U of MN Foundation.
