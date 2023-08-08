Greg Sheriff

February 28, 1951 - August 1, 2023

MASON CITY - Greg Sheriff passed away at Deery Suites in Cedar Falls, IA, on August 1, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

Greg is survived by his wife Belva of Mason City; his children Holly Simmer of Ankeny, Rachel Amling of Cedar Rapids and Collin (Jenna) Sheriff of Mason City; his grandchildren Devon Simmer, Madden DeWalle, Keelee Sheriff and Parker Sheriff; and siblings Jeff (Marva) Sheriff, Tim (Judy) Sheriff and Sandra Marken. He was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Margie Sheriff and his sister, Linda (Erling) Teigen.

Greg was born on February 28, 1951, in Belmond, IA. He graduated from Sheffield-Chapin High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from the University of Iowa with a Finance degree in 1974. Greg married Belva Bochmann in 1974 and they raised their three children on a farm outside of Dougherty. He worked their farm for over 30 years and always had a project going, whether it was building a playhouse for his kids, building/tearing down bins and sheds or cutting down trees.

Behind that hard working exterior was an amazing father and husband who sang and danced with his children, taught them how to play ball, ride bikes and drive a car, played with the farm cats and was always up for a pizza or donut run. Greg and Belva had several regular spots where they would go out to eat - so regular that employees often started preparing their food when they saw them walk in the door. He attended school concerts, recitals and ball games for all his children and grandchildren and was an incredible support to Holly, Rachel and Collin as they navigated adulthood and raised kids of their own. His grandchildren adored Grandpa Sheriff for all his antics, his terrible jokes, his good snack stashes, his YouTube videos he would watch at full volume no matter where he was, and the (often inappropriate) humor he brought to every family gathering.

A come and go celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Anderson Event Room in Mason City.