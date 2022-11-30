Grace Nockels

Grace Rose was born July 23, 1926, to Stella and Alois Shevik in Spillville, Iowa. She grew up on the family farm homesteaded by her grandparents. Grace graduated from Decorah High School at age 16. She met her Navy pilot and love of her life, Alvin Nockels at a dance at the Innwood Ballroom in Spillville. They married December 5, 1945.

After Alvin's discharge from the Navy, they moved to Mason City in 1946 where they built their home with their own hands. They resided there together until Alvin's death in 2009 after 64 years of marriage. They raised a son (Keith) and daughter (Karen). Grace worked in title insurance and the Mason City Public school system for many years. She was dedicated to her family and happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She loved to play cards and was an excellent baker. She was passionate about flowers and particularly enjoyed visiting the rose gardens of British Columbia Canada and the tulip fields in Washington state. She was also a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church.