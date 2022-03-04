Grace L. Tenold

February 28, 2022

KENSETT-Grace L. Tenold, 96, of Kensett passed away February 28, 2022 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 600 5th St, Kensett, with Rev. Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Thursday, at Conner Colonial Chapel. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Grace's name to Bethany Lutheran Church or an organization of your choice.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com