Grace H. Narveson

November 5, 1927-December 15, 2021

Grace H. Narveson, 94, of Manly, IA passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 600 5th St, Kensett, IA 50448 with Reverend Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. She will be laid to rest in Kensett Cemetery.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

A livestream of the service will be available on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel.

Grace Harriet Narveson born November 5, 1927, daughter of Carl and Anna (Myre) Narveson. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett, Iowa. She was a longtime member and was active in the Martha Circle for many years. Grace grew up in rural Worth County on the family farm just south of Kensett. She attended school at Lincoln Township County School #3 and graduated from Kensett High School. She was the middle of three girls and spent a lot of her younger years in the kitchen helping out. She was known as the baker of the family. Being a full-blooded Norwegian Grace made many Scandinavian goodies. We also have fond memories of her peanut butter, sugar and molasses cookies, chocolate marshmallow brownies, and chocolate filled cupcakes. Her pineapple coconut cake with cherries was also a favorite. Grace was a cook and baker at North Central Schools for many years, feeding lots of school children and staff throughout the years.

The Narveson sisters had many daily phone calls and news spread quickly. Word traveled faster than if they had cell phones! Grace learned to drive later in life. She loved to play BINGO at the county fair and listen to polka music. Grace cherished the fellowship of having coffee, a meal or attending any local church bazaar with family and friends.

At family gatherings the Norwegian table prayer was a tradition and always given by Grace. She will be remembered for her kindness and compassionate heart that she offered to all.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Cheryl (Bill) Hermanson of Mason City. Karla (Doug) Brink of Manly. Jr. (Belinda) Dietrich of Mason City. Larry (Nancy) Gallagher of Mason City. Lynn (Holly) Gallagher of Quincy, Illinois. Julie (Dan) Roberts of Rockwell, Iowa. Bradley (Tresa) Dietrich of Kensett. Several great and great-great nieces and nephews, special friend Cheryl Sluik and a community of friends and neighbors.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Anna Narveson, sister Clarice and husband Wayne Dietrich, sister Doris and husband Pat Gallagher; and special friend, Oreana B. Kline.

