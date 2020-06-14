Grace Avonelle Delger

Grace spent her life supporting her Methodist Church, enjoying Agape Circle and singing in the choir. The highlight of her choral experience came in her mid-80's in the revival of Oklahoma! at Dripping Springs United Methodist Church, where she sang and danced as Ado Annie, “I'm just a girl who cain't say no.” Clearly. Delightfully.

After her first marriage dissolved in 1964, Grace married twice again to Harold F. Schiltz, then Curtis Delger. She outlived all three husbands, picked up her skirts and moved to Texas in 1989, and settled in Dripping Springs. It was there, in her late 80's, that she met her soul mate, Edward Oliver. She called him her boy toy, and they enjoyed their golden years having fun, holding hands, swimming, and spending time with friends and family. It broke her heart to outlive Ed, as well.