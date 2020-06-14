Grace Avonelle Delger

March 28, 1919 - June 4, 2020
Grace Delger, our beloved pixie-eyed, no-nonsense matriarch, having lived her 101 years to the max, set sail for heaven on June 4, 2020. She spent her final days as she spent them all, praising her family, sharing words of love and appreciation, praying to our Lord and Savior for salvation, commanding attention, and flirting with her darling nurses. Flirting with anyone of a male persuasion, really. Whenever she heard the word stubborn whispered near her, she would laser her bright blue eyes at the perpetrator and firmly say, “I am not stubborn, I am determined!” Having survived a heart attack at 86, a stroke at 100 and half-hip replacement surgery at 101, you would know she meant business.
Grace was born in Marshalltown, IA, on March 28, 1919 to Ross A. Lee and Helen Myrtle Burt. Her mother was a touring concert pianist and her father managed her mother's career, so she was raised by her grandmother, Stella Burt, whom she adored. She received her high school equivalency certificate in Iowa on February 4, 1969, an event delayed by her marriage at age 16 to Donald A. Vajgert. She managed a mobile home court and worked in the school cafeteria to help support her family of five children. She was a member of Women of the Moose Lodge, earning recognition for her work as recorder, and was a member of her local VFW Women's Auxiliary. She completed a year of college in the field of nutrition.
Grace spent her life supporting her Methodist Church, enjoying Agape Circle and singing in the choir. The highlight of her choral experience came in her mid-80's in the revival of Oklahoma! at Dripping Springs United Methodist Church, where she sang and danced as Ado Annie, “I'm just a girl who cain't say no.” Clearly. Delightfully.
After her first marriage dissolved in 1964, Grace married twice again to Harold F. Schiltz, then Curtis Delger. She outlived all three husbands, picked up her skirts and moved to Texas in 1989, and settled in Dripping Springs. It was there, in her late 80's, that she met her soul mate, Edward Oliver. She called him her boy toy, and they enjoyed their golden years having fun, holding hands, swimming, and spending time with friends and family. It broke her heart to outlive Ed, as well.
At 97 years old, Grace wearied of living alone and moved to Legacy Oaks Assisted Living in Oak Hill where she quickly made herself useful as a Community Ambassador, meeting new residents and helping them learn the routine for meals, worship, entertainment, and activities, especially bingo. Her second favorite word was “Bingo!” (Her first favorite word was “Bull.”) She celebrated her 100th birthday here with friends and family, and her caregivers were wonderful, kind, and understood clearly that the only drum Grace heard was her own. They loved her like family, and their broken hearts have merged with ours to mourn the loss of this great lady.
Grace was also preceded in death by three sons, Donald George Vajgert, Gene Paul Vajgert, and Gary Lee Vajgert, cherished daughters-in-law Franziska Vajgert and Annabelle Vajgert, and granddaughter Patty Miner.
Her survivors include son Gordan Clair Vajgert, daughter Gayle Suzanne Topness, and daughters-in-law Lois Rachael Vajgert and Elizabeth Anne Vajgert.
Her surviving grandchildren include Linda Stubblefield (Ches), Laura Shaw (Mark), Dennis Vajgert (Dana), Paul Strehlo, Mary Buren, Samuel Stange, Odessa Stange, Sophia Stange, Cory Palmer (Xin), Katie Mitchell, Tobias Vajgert, Carrie Vajgert, Angie Aman (David), Gerhard Vajgert (Roni), and Suzanne Morgan (Andy).
Her surviving great-grandchildren include Erika Stubblefield, Shawn Vajgert, Travis Vajgert, Adam Abben, Ashley Abben, Travis Miner, Jordan Miner, Carolyn Crow, Karyn Meier, Christopher Aman, Kaitlyn Aman-Ramm, Blake Vajgert, Justin Vajgert, and Avarie Morgan, and numerous great-great grandchildren.
A private family memorial service for Grace will be held at Harrell's Funeral Home on Frontier Trail on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm, with interment to follow at Puryear Cemetery. It breaks our hearts to limit attendance due to our current world pandemic and health concerns for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, Grace would be honored by memorial donations to her beloved Dripping Springs United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 99, Dripping Springs, Texas 78620.
Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
