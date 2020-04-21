Goshen-DeRay G. Steffensen
December 18, 1954 - April 11, 2020
Goshen-DeRay G. Steffensen, 65, died Saturday, April 11, at home after battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year.
He was born Dec. 18, 1954, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to DeVere and Clarine (Aamondt) Steffensen and was baptized in the Lutheran faith. DeRay grew up on a farm near Leland, Iowa, active in 4H and loving the rural life. He attended Lake Mills High School, where he was active in FFA, was honored with the Iowa Farmer degree, and where he also played football.
After graduating from high school, DeRay went on to Iowa State University, Ames, earning a bachelor's degree in agricultural business and marketing. He remained a Cyclone fan throughout this life.
On June 26, 1976, DeRay and Karen Eymann were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, Iowa. They became parents of two children, John and Sally. Family was everything to DeRay and he valued time spent with them. He also made friends everywhere, known for his big personality and quick wit.
DeRay was employed at Eymann Implement Company and later Winnebago Industries, Forest City, for several years. The family moved to Goshen in 1991 when DeRay began a long career at Utilimaster Corporation, Bristol, where he was a national accounts manager. He retired in May 2019, after 28 years of service. DeRay valued his long relationships with both coworkers and customers. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and Maplecrest Country Club. DeRay was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, well known for his marksmanship, and fishing, especially his annual trips to Canada with his long-time Iowa friends.
In addition to his wife, DeRay is survived by their son, John Steffensen; his mother, Clarine Steffensen, Lake Mills, Iowa; four sisters, LouAnn (Richard) Mikes, Sanibel Island, Florida; Patricia Nelson, Northwood, Iowa; Julie (Leigh) Foster, Boone, Iowa; and Becky (Larry) Hill, Thompson, Iowa. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mavis Eymann Langerud of Forest City, Iowa, and brother-in-law, Kent (Diane) Eymann of Rockton, Illinois. In addition, he is survived by nieces and nephews, who were so important to him. The family also acknowledges the many close friends who enriched DeRay's life and supported him on his journey.
He was preceded in death by his father; daughter, Sally Anne Steffensen on December 21, 2013, sister, Nancy Monson; nephew, Michael Nelson; father-in-law, John Eymann; and two brothers-in-law, Curtis Nelson and David Monson.
A private burial will take place at West Goshen Cemetery and, in light of the Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of DeRay's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be given to Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen; Boys and Girls Club of Goshen or The Window, Goshen.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.