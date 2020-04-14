× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Goshen-DeRay G. Steffensen

December 18, 1954 - April 11, 2020

Goshen-DeRay G. Steffensen, 65, died Saturday, April 11, at home after battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year.

He was born Dec. 18, 1954, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to DeVere and Clarine (Aamondt) Steffensen and was baptized in the Lutheran faith. DeRay grew up on a farm near Leland, Iowa, active in 4H and loving the rural life. He attended Lake Mills High School, where he was active in FFA, was honored with the Iowa Farmer degree, and where he also played football.

After graduating from high school, DeRay went on to Iowa State University, Ames, earning a bachelor's degree in agricultural business and marketing. He remained a Cyclone fan throughout this life.

On June 26, 1976, DeRay and Karen Eymann were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, Iowa. They became parents of two children, John and Sally. Family was everything to DeRay and he valued time spent with them. He also made friends everywhere, known for his big personality and quick wit.