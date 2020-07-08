Gordon Stewart
(1935-2020)
Gordon Stewart, 85, of Charles City, passed away Friday, July 03, 2020 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.
A private family service for Gordon will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Jan Tjaden of Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. The family extends an invitation for burial following the service at 11:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd.
Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering, thank you for your understanding.
Gordon David Stewart, the son of Mervyn and Bessie (Hennick) Stewart, was born on June 19, 1935 in Floyd, Iowa. He grew up on the farm milking cows by hand and helping do all the chores associated with farm life in the 30's- 50's. While in high school he played baseball and basketball. He graduated from Floyd High School in 1954. After graduation, he served in the United States Army as a cook and was stationed in Hawaii. He was united in marriage to Mabel J. Weiner on March 27, 1960 at First Baptist Church in Charles City.
Gordon worked for the Oliver Tractor Corporation for a couple years. He then farmed with his father Mervyn and eventually took over farming the family farm until his retirement. Gordon was a member of Floyd Lions Club and Grace United Methodist Church. He loved watching baseball and football, especially the Twins and Hawkeyes. He was a loyal fan for the Comet girls' softball team. He would go to home games and travel to away games, especially to Fort Dodge at tournament time. He was especially proud to watch his daughter Tammy as she pitched for the Comet's. After returning from the Army, he played on a slow pitch softball league and would also referee basketball games and umpire slow pitch games.
Living family members include his wife, Mabel; children: Lori (Dave) Quade, Ron (Theresa) Stewart, Kelly (Randy) Abbott, Charles (Angie) Stewart, Tammy (Joe) Martinson, and Tim (Ardith) Stewart; grandchildren: Travis (Lisa) Thiele, Trent (Kris) Thiele, Terry Thiele, Kevin (Kelly) Stewart, Ellen Stewart, Grant Stewart (special friend, Corrine Owens), Heather (Michael) Stansbrough, Derek (Bridgette) Abbott, Adam (Dana) Abbott, Cody Stewart, Ashley Stewart, Elizabeth Stewart, Brandon Stewart, Danielle Stewart, Dillion Stewart, Amanda Sylvester, Lillian Martinson, Brittany Stewart, and Noah Stewart; 18 great grandchildren; sisters: June Leaman of Rudd, Mary Stansberry of Loveland, Colorado, and Norma (Vernon) Wamsley of Sun City, Arizona; sisters-in-law: Juanita Stewart of Charles City, and Carol (Gary) Finger of Charles City; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mervyn and Bessie Stewart; father and mother in law, Fred and Mabel (Anway) Weiner; brothers: Truman, Wilbur, and Donny; sister, Ruby Thorson; brothers-in-law: Claude Stansberry, Richard Leaman, and Don Thorson; sisters-in-law: Dorothy (Gabel) Stewart and Elaine (Anderson) Stewart.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
1205 South Main Street
Charles City , IA 50616
