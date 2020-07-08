Gordon Stewart

Gordon worked for the Oliver Tractor Corporation for a couple years. He then farmed with his father Mervyn and eventually took over farming the family farm until his retirement. Gordon was a member of Floyd Lions Club and Grace United Methodist Church. He loved watching baseball and football, especially the Twins and Hawkeyes. He was a loyal fan for the Comet girls' softball team. He would go to home games and travel to away games, especially to Fort Dodge at tournament time. He was especially proud to watch his daughter Tammy as she pitched for the Comet's. After returning from the Army, he played on a slow pitch softball league and would also referee basketball games and umpire slow pitch games.