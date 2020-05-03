Gordon 'Gordy' Hall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcy 1, 1942-May 1, 2020

MASON CITY -- Gordon Allen “Gordy” Hall, M.D., 78, of Mason City, Iowa passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Gordy was born in Mason City on March 1, 1942 to Elliot and Irene (Roth) Hall, from whom he acquired a quick wit, humility and an uncompromising work ethic, along with the love of poetry and an affinity for a wide variety of music.

After graduating from Mason City High School and Mason City Junior College, Gordy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1961, faithfully serving his country while stationed in Japan as a navigator-bombardier during the early years of the Vietnam War.

After his honorable discharge in 1966, he attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where he earned his Master of Science (M.S.) degree in Anthropology. His interest in physical anthropology led to the pursuit of his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree in Emergency Medicine. As an emergency room physician in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hartford, Wisconsin and Taos, New Mexico, he earned a reputation as an excellent physician and was renowned for his integrity and empathy by staff and patients alike.