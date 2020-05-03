Gordon 'Gordy' Hall

Marcy 1, 1942-May 1, 2020
MASON CITY -- Gordon Allen “Gordy” Hall, M.D., 78, of Mason City, Iowa passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Gordy was born in Mason City on March 1, 1942 to Elliot and Irene (Roth) Hall, from whom he acquired a quick wit, humility and an uncompromising work ethic, along with the love of poetry and an affinity for a wide variety of music.
After graduating from Mason City High School and Mason City Junior College, Gordy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1961, faithfully serving his country while stationed in Japan as a navigator-bombardier during the early years of the Vietnam War.
After his honorable discharge in 1966, he attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where he earned his Master of Science (M.S.) degree in Anthropology. His interest in physical anthropology led to the pursuit of his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree in Emergency Medicine. As an emergency room physician in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hartford, Wisconsin and Taos, New Mexico, he earned a reputation as an excellent physician and was renowned for his integrity and empathy by staff and patients alike.
Although Gordy returned to the Midwest for his last years, his love of the Southwest, specifically New Mexico, never left him, and he has requested of his family that his forthcoming Celebration of Life event reunite his remains with the place he loved most.
In recognition of the loving care Gordy received in his last days, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Care.
Gordy is survived by his children, Marcy (Tom) Innis of Madison, WI, Roger (Latricia) Hall of Mesa, AZ, and Erik Hall of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren Nathaniel, Jeremy, Makenna, and Summer Hall, and Katie Innis; siblings Gwen (Bill) Gasperi and Keith (Katherine) Hall of Mason City. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willis Nasheim, and sister, Paulette (Bill) Elliott.
“Full many a gem of purest ray serene
The dark unfathom'd caves of ocean bear:
Full many a flower is born to blush unseen,
And waste it's sweetness on the desert air.”
~Thomas Gray
