Gordon E. Morse
September 11, 1936 - January 14, 2021
Mason City-Gordon E. Morse, 84, died January 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center Mason City, Iowa.
A public service will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Gordon's name to MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice.
Gordon was born on September 11, 1936, in Mason City, Iowa, to Charles and Ruby (Pope) Morse. He attended Mason City Schools, graduating in the class of 1954. On October 4, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart Elizabeth “Betty” Carroll. Together the couple had two sons, David and Douglas.
Gordon joined the Iowa National Guard in 1953 at the age of 17. He attended Iowa National Guard Officers School in Des Moines and was commissioned 2nd Lt in 1960. He was commissioned 1st Lt. in 1963, attended Officers Basic Training School, Ft. Benning, Georgia, and was commissioned Captain in July of 1969. In 1971 he was appointed Commander of the 1133rd Transportation Co. until retiring in 1974.
Gordon began working for the Mason City Post Office in 1957, serving as letter carrier and Supervisor. In 1985 he was named Postmaster of Clear Lake, Iowa, later on retiring in 1992.
Family always came first for Gordon. He enjoyed family activities and playing golf both in Clear Lake and Mesa, Arizona. He and Betty spent 25 years wintering in Arizona getting reacquainted with old classmates and meeting great new friends. Gordon played lots of golf, cards, and watched all the Iowa Hawkeye ballgames. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason City, Iowa.
Those left to cherish memories of Gordon are his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth “Betty”; son, David (Dawn) Morse and two children, Nathaniel and Matthew; son, Douglas (Ann) Morse and three children, Aaron, Abby and Andrew; four special nieces, Elizabeth (Devery) Weber Krupchak, Andrea Weber, Kathryn Weber, and Susan (Bob) Bartsch, brother-in-law, Ron Weber; as well numerous extended family and friends.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents; five siblings and sister-in-law.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.