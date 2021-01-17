Gordon E. Morse

September 11, 1936 - January 14, 2021

Mason City-Gordon E. Morse, 84, died January 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center Mason City, Iowa.

A public service will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Gordon's name to MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice.

Gordon was born on September 11, 1936, in Mason City, Iowa, to Charles and Ruby (Pope) Morse. He attended Mason City Schools, graduating in the class of 1954. On October 4, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart Elizabeth “Betty” Carroll. Together the couple had two sons, David and Douglas.

Gordon joined the Iowa National Guard in 1953 at the age of 17. He attended Iowa National Guard Officers School in Des Moines and was commissioned 2nd Lt in 1960. He was commissioned 1st Lt. in 1963, attended Officers Basic Training School, Ft. Benning, Georgia, and was commissioned Captain in July of 1969. In 1971 he was appointed Commander of the 1133rd Transportation Co. until retiring in 1974.

Gordon began working for the Mason City Post Office in 1957, serving as letter carrier and Supervisor. In 1985 he was named Postmaster of Clear Lake, Iowa, later on retiring in 1992.