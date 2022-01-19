Gordon Clair Vajgert

June 11, 1945-January 14, 2022

MASON CITY-Gordon Clair Vajgert, age 76, of Mason City, Iowa succumbed to Covid on Friday, January 14th, 2022.

Gordon was born in Marshalltown, Iowa. The son of Donald (NMN) Vajgert and Grace Avonelle Lee (Delger).

A graduate of Mason City High School, he later attended North Iowa Area Community College. He joined the United States Army in 1965 and rose to the rank of corporal before receiving an honorable discharge in 1969. He then joined the 1133rd Iowa National Guard. He retired from Holcim after working for 32 years.

Gordon married Kathy Elbert iin 1973 and had 4 children: Samuel, Daisy, Odessa and Sophia. They divorced.

Gordon married Annebelle Warren in 1981 and was the father to four other children: Katy, Cory, Tobias and Carrie. His grandchildren include, but are not limited to, Kristina "Chrissy" Stange, Carina Vajgert, Geronimo Gonzalez and Hendrix Parcel.

Gordon was proceeded in death by his parents: Donald and Grace, his daughter Daisy and his brothers Donald "George", Gene, Gary and Gary's wife Franny. His sister Gayle Toppness survives.

Gordon was a quiet, honest man of integrity. He walked away from contention and strife. He loved All his children and grandchildren. He was a man of faith and conviction and knew his ultimate destination.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Remembered for the footprints he left on our hearts. A private memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1309 South Kentucky Avenue, Mason City, Iowa on Saturday, January 22nd at 1:00. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Monetary memorials will be accepted at Major Erickson Funeral Home.