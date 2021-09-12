Gordon and Jill Martens

September 7, 2021

Gordon Louis Martens and Nona Jill (Hougham) Martens passed from this life on September 7, 2021. Visitation will be held on September 13, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Reception Center, 910 Main Street, Van Meter, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at the same location on September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., with committal services at Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., and a luncheon to follow back at the reception center.

The perfect couple. However you knew them – as Gordon and Jill, or Mom and Dad, or Grandma and Grandpa, or Aunt Jill and Uncle Gordon, or Gordie and Jill – you could not help but to admire their lifelong partnership and love story. They laughed together. Sang together. Danced together. Worshiped together. Traveled together. They took care of each other. They honored each other. They loved each other. And when it was time to leave the burdens of this world behind, and move on to greater glory, they made the journey together.