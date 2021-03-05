Gloria Wooden Girton

April 24, 1928-December 19, 2020

MASON CITY-Gloria Wooden Girton died December 19, 2020 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., after a heroic bout with COVID-19. Gloria was warm, kind, and thoughtful, and she had a great sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Gloria lived for 92 years, and she had a wonderful life. The daughter of Earl and Ethyl Wooden, She was born in 1928 in Guymon, Oklahoma, on the cusp of the Great Depression and the Great Dust Bowl, which decimated farms and communities in the region. Gloria was the first in her family to graduate from college, with a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern University, where she met her husband and lifelong partner, Bruce Girton.

Gloria is survived by her son, Paul (Deisy) of San Cristobal, Venezuela, her son Judson (Mimi) of Minneapolis, Minn., her daughter Margaret Harding (Mark) of Washington, D.C., along with two grandchildren, Walter (Tabitha Rodgers) Girton and Jonathon Harding (Erica Bruno) and three great-grandchildren, Amelia and Jacob Girton and Maren Harding. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce and son, Russell as well as her parents and siblings, Robert, Merle and Allie Lou.