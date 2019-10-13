{{featured_button_text}}
Gloria Shaffer Cooley

August 18, 1931-October 9, 2019

CLEAR LAKE - Gloria Shaffer Cooley, 88, of Belmond, formerly Clear Lake, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Per Gloria's wishes, her body has been cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to Gateway Hospice in Clarion, mailed to Pattie McLaughlin, 526 Winterside Dr., Apollo Beach, FL 33572.

Gloria was born August 18, 1931, the daughter of Gordon and Mildred (Miller) Shaffer in Pasadena, CA. She married Robert Cooley on June 12, 1955, in Pasadena, CA.

Gloria always enjoyed entertaining friends and family while hosting parties at their home.

Gloria is survived by two children, Philip (Shirley Anne) Cooley in Durban, South Africa and Pattie (Mark) McLaughlin of Tampa, FL; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gordon Shaffer of Anaheim Hills, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Janet Daniels; a granddaughter, Chelsea Daniels; and sister-in-law, June Shaffer.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

