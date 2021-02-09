Gloria M. (Montoya) Price

February 11, 1941 - January 29, 2021

Britt - Gloria M. (Montoya) Price, 79, of Britt passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Gloria Margarita Price, the daughter of Jose Montoya and Estella Alires, was born February 11, 1941 in Center Colorado.

Gloria grew up in Leadville, Colorado where she met and married Stanley Thompson. The couple moved to Forest City, Iowa where they raised their four children. The couple later divorced.

Gloria owned an in-home day care center and worked in various restaurants in Leland. Being a true born caregiver, Gloria excelled working for The Migrant Action Program for Winnebago County, helping the Migrant population get adjusted, settled and translated for the community. She represented the Iowa division in Washington D.C. in 1971. She also co-opened the first Teen Center in Forest City.

Gloria enjoyed gardening, dancing and was known for her great cooking. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed time with her grandchildren teaching them Spanish.