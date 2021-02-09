Gloria M. (Montoya) Price
February 11, 1941 - January 29, 2021
Britt - Gloria M. (Montoya) Price, 79, of Britt passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
Gloria Margarita Price, the daughter of Jose Montoya and Estella Alires, was born February 11, 1941 in Center Colorado.
Gloria grew up in Leadville, Colorado where she met and married Stanley Thompson. The couple moved to Forest City, Iowa where they raised their four children. The couple later divorced.
Gloria owned an in-home day care center and worked in various restaurants in Leland. Being a true born caregiver, Gloria excelled working for The Migrant Action Program for Winnebago County, helping the Migrant population get adjusted, settled and translated for the community. She represented the Iowa division in Washington D.C. in 1971. She also co-opened the first Teen Center in Forest City.
Gloria enjoyed gardening, dancing and was known for her great cooking. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed time with her grandchildren teaching them Spanish.
Gloria is survived by her children Bernie (Renae) Thompson and children Christopher and Mathew, Paul (Ramona) Thompson and children Johnathan, Kristina, Paula, Tyler and Trinity, Jody (Michael) Collins and children Nacia and Nathan, and Nicole (Israel) Ochoa and child Ethan; 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Bernie Montoya, Tobias Montoya, Benjamin Montoya and Jose Montoya and sister Angela Montoya, along with nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Delores Roberta Baez.
Memorials and cards may be sent to the family, Paul Thompson, 464 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423.
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423. 641-843-3839. www.ewingfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.