Gloria Kay Hudson

February 3, 1931 - June 24, 2020

Gloria Kay Hudson, 89, passed away June 24, 2020 at EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

Gloria was born February 3, 1931 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to parents, Abner and Edna (Black) Stafford. She graduated from Renwick, Iowa high school and received her bachelor's degree from Iowa State College. On June 9, 1957 she was united in marriage to Richard Hudson in Renwick, Iowa and they had three children, Debra, Scott and Ann. They lived in New Hampton, Iowa (one year), Monona, Iowa (three years), Clear Lake, Iowa (six years), Mason City, Iowa (40 years) and in 2007, moved to Waukee, Iowa.

Gloria worked as an accountant and a teacher for over 32 years. She worked for: Banker's Life, Garner Iowa schools, New Hampton schools, Hamilton Business College and River City Ready Mix in Mason City. She was a former member of the Presbyterian Church in Mason City, where she served as a deacon and a current member of Heartland Presbyterian Church in Clive, Iowa. She served her community as a volunteer at: Mercy Hospital in Mason City, North Iowa Hospice, AARP Tax Services and EveryStep Hospice. She was also a member of the New Horizons Band in Des Moines, Iowa.