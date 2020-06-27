Gloria Kay Hudson
February 3, 1931 - June 24, 2020
Gloria Kay Hudson, 89, passed away June 24, 2020 at EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House in Des Moines.
Gloria was born February 3, 1931 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to parents, Abner and Edna (Black) Stafford. She graduated from Renwick, Iowa high school and received her bachelor's degree from Iowa State College. On June 9, 1957 she was united in marriage to Richard Hudson in Renwick, Iowa and they had three children, Debra, Scott and Ann. They lived in New Hampton, Iowa (one year), Monona, Iowa (three years), Clear Lake, Iowa (six years), Mason City, Iowa (40 years) and in 2007, moved to Waukee, Iowa.
Gloria worked as an accountant and a teacher for over 32 years. She worked for: Banker's Life, Garner Iowa schools, New Hampton schools, Hamilton Business College and River City Ready Mix in Mason City. She was a former member of the Presbyterian Church in Mason City, where she served as a deacon and a current member of Heartland Presbyterian Church in Clive, Iowa. She served her community as a volunteer at: Mercy Hospital in Mason City, North Iowa Hospice, AARP Tax Services and EveryStep Hospice. She was also a member of the New Horizons Band in Des Moines, Iowa.
Along the way, Gloria became an expert in obtaining costly medications for citizens in Mason City, many of whom did not have insurance that covered their medications. The services she provided added up to over a $1 million in benefits for the citizens of the community gaining her recognition by the state of Iowa as a Million Dollar Volunteer.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Richard; her children, Debra Hudson of Mason City, Scott Hudson of Western Springs, IL and Ann Hudson of West Des Moines, IA and three grandsons, Ryan, Daniel and Jonathan Hudson. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA. For those unable to attend, you may view the service through a livestream link that will appear, just prior to the service, on Gloria's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial contributions may be directed to EveryStep Hospice.
