Gloria Joan Floy

March 8, 1939-June 28, 2022

Gloria Joan Floy, 83, of Phoenix, Arizona died Wednesday, June 28, 2022, at Honor Health Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ. Gloria was born on March 8, 1939, at home near Garner, Iowa, the oldest daughter of Harvey and Leona (Johnson) Folkerts. She graduated from Carpenter High School in 1956.

She was united in marriage to Wayne E. Love and to this marriage were born six children.

On April 17, 1982, she was united in marriage to Hanford Floy at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They made their home in Thornton, IA. After his passing in 1997, Gloria moved to Phoenix, AZ. She was a stay-at-home mother for many years before working jobs at Sperry-Univac, Clear Lake, Kum & Go, Clear Lake, and Phoenix Children's Hospital, Phoenix, AZ, until her retirement.

Gloria enjoyed going out to eat to try different restaurants, watching NASCAR races, NFL football, & NBA basketball. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren Gianna & Jalen perform in their many theater performances.

Gloria is survived by her children Daryl (Wanda) Love, of Northwood, IA, Danny (Connie) Love, of Mesa, AZ, Dennis Love of Meservey, IA, Diane Love of Phoenix, AZ, Dixie Love, of Phoenix, AZ, and Debra Love of Phoenix, AZ; Sisters Phyllis Abrahams of Northwood, IA, Janice Sheffler and husband Roger of Fort Madison, IA, and LeAnn Berven of Temple, TX, grandchildren Danneka Love, Derek (Amy) Love, Danielle (Andrew) Lickteig, Nicole Love, Libby Love-Foth, Steven Thoe, Ashli Galbreath, Abby Newman, Zackary Newman, Gianna Phillips, and Jalen Philips as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hanford, brother-in-laws David Abrahams and Larry Berven, nephew Kevin Abrahams, and granddaughter Brandy Percy.

A small private family ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or memorials to the family, please honor Gloria with a gift in her name to Phoenix Children's Hospital or to a charity of your choice.