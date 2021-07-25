 Skip to main content
Gloria J. Helgeson
January 16, 1945-November 26, 2020

We're celebrating the life of Gloria Helgeson! Please join us on July 31st for an open house from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Helgeson Farm, located at 3952 Killdeer Ave., in Kensett, IA, as we gather together to share remembrances of Gloria thru her years of love & services to her family, her friends, her church, her 4-H girls, the Relay for Life & her community. The family kindly requests no cards or gifts please.

