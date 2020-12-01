Gloria J. Helgeson

January 16, 1945-November 26, 2020

Northwood - Gloria Jean Helgeson, 75, of Kensett passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN after a long battle with cancer.

A public viewing and visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, Iowa. The family appreciates your patience and understanding as we practice social distancing and follow state guidelines on public events.

A private family service will be held, but a live stream of the service may be found at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 on our Facebook page Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.

The family plans to host a public Celebration of Life with all of Gloria's friends and family in the Summer of 2021. She will be laid to rest in Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Kensett, IA.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks that donations be directed to either the Worth County 4-H Extension, Elk Creek Lutheran Church, or the Worth County Relay for Life, all organizations and charities she loved dearly.