OAK GROVE-Gloria A. Tosel, 79, of Oak Grove, MN, passed away on October 6th, 2021 at Camilia Rose Care Center in Coon Rapids, MN. Gloria was born in Mason City, Iowa to Richard and Myrtle (McIlhatton) Cook on September 20th, 1942. She graduated from Mason City High School. She married Jerry Tosel on September 2nd, 1961 at the First United Methodist Church of Mason City and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. She received her Cosmetology License from La James College of Hairstyling in Mason City and her Cosmetology License from the State of Minnesota. She worked as a Hairstylist for 32 years in St. Louis Park, MN and as a Cosmetology Instructor for Regency Beauty Academy in Coon Rapids, MN for 9 years. Gloria enjoyed her family time with children, many cold hockey games, dance performances and family vacations. She especially cherished her time devoted to her two grandchildren. The last couple years she enjoyed time with her support dog Fifi. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Martha Jirsa, brothers Richard Cook, John Cook and Nephew Robert Cook. Gloria is survived by husband Jerry Tosel, two children Mindy (Dave) Waddell of Andover, MN and Todd (Erika) Tosel of Oak Grove, MN; Two grandchildren, Travis of Ft. Worth, TX and Faith of Oak Grove, MN, a brother Jerry (Linda) Cook; Sister-in-Law Betty Cook, nieces and nephews. Respecting Gloria's wishes there will not be any service or memorial. In lieu of expressions of sympathy donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. The family of Gloria wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Mercy Hospital ER, 5 East, Camilia Rose Care Center, The Allina Hospice Team of Coon Rapids MN and Choice Cremation of Fridley, MN.