Gloria A. Degen

May 29, 1939-October 24, 2020

Gloria Ann Degen, age 81, passed away peacefully at home with family in Vacaville, California, on October 24, 2020. She fought a courageous mercifully short battle with cancer. Gloria was born at the Presidio of San Francisco on May 29, 1939. She was the daughter of Master Sergeant Bernard Lee King (US Army) and Mary Anna Hunt-Scofield. She spent her early years in San Francisco. She later moved to “the Peninsula,” as she liked to call it.

Gloria married Kevin Conway on May 7, 1960 in San Mateo. They had four daughters. Unfortunately, the marriage ended by divorce in 1985.

After a few years living on her own, she met her neighbor, Tom, who was also divorced for several years, in Millbrae. They married on February 4, 1995.