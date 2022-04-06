 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glenn R. Johnson Junior

ROCKWELL-Glenn R. Johnson Junior, 80 of Rockwell, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Interment will be held in the Rockwell Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

