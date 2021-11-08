Glenn Mardell Fjeld

August 23, 1932-November 1, 2021

LAKE MILLS-Glenn Mardell Fjeld, age 89 of Lake Mills, formerly of rural Joice, died on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, south of Joice, IA, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Burial will take place at Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Fund c/o Jerry Fjeld, 3770 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446 or to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446.

Glenn Mardell Fjeld was born August 23, 1932 at the farm of his parents, George and Amanda (Finsaas) Fjeld. He was baptized and confirmed at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church. Glenn attended country school Fertile #4 and graduated from Fertile High School in 1950.

Glenn was united in marriage with Marilyn Johnson on December 27, 1953. He enlisted in the service and received an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corp. in 1954

He loved farming the home place; he raised hogs, and for several years, purebred shorthorn cattle. When round bales were first introduced, he was a Vermeer baler dealer, and he and his sons did custom round baling. In 1983 Jerry joined him in farming and raising hogs until Glenn retired.

Glenn and Marilyn lived in the original farm house, built by his grandparents Nels and Guri Fjeld in 1892. With his family's help, several new buildings were added over the years. Glenn and Marilyn liked family vacations and the two of them enjoyed cruises and a trip to Europe. He liked reading and dancing with his wife.

Glenn held offices at Beaver Creek Church and was the treasurer of the Beaver Creek Cemetery Association from 1983-2015. The church closed in 2000 and was moved to Heritage Park in Forest City. He served on the Beaver Creek monument project committee. Glenn and Marilyn joined Winnebago Lutheran Church, where he served as a trustee. They later became members of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church. The couple lived on the home place until June of 2017 when they moved into Mills Harbour in Lake Mills.

He is survived by his four sons, Gene (Jodi) Fjeld of Forest City, Jerry (Becky) Fjeld of Joice, Roger (Terry) Fjeld of Burlington, IA, and Brian (Brenda) Fjeld of Iowa Falls, IA; and a son-in-law, Tim Hanna of Minnesota. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Ceara (Ryan) Mullins, Garrett (Kylie) Fjeld, Caitlin Fjeld, Dan (Amanda) Fjeld, Matt (Brenna) Fjeld, Cassie (Dale) Allen, Brenton Fjeld, Autumn Fjeld, Chelsea (Garit) Garbes, Nicole Hanna, Zachery Fjeld, Amanda Fjeld, Jacob Fjeld and Mikayla Fjeld; and great-grandchildren: John, Luke, Megan & James Fjeld, Edith, Inga, Elin & Anja Fjeld, and baby Allen due in November

Glenn is also survived by brother- and sister-in-law Jim & Darlene Gremmer of Britt, IA; brother-in-law Jack Nelson of Albert Lea, MN; nephews Jeff (Mary Keepers) Gremmer, Mike (Rebecca Bingham) Gremmer, Richard (Kathy) Opdahl, and Dale (Linda) Opdahl; niece Sylvia (Dana) Christiansen; and many cousins and friends

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marilyn in October of 2020; daughter Sheryl Hanna; great-granddaughter Rachel Elizabeth Fjeld; his parents George and Amanda Fjeld; in-laws Arthur and Margaret Johnson; sister Berna Fjeld Opdahl Nelson; and a brother-in-law, Truman Opdahl.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Mills Harbour and the Lake Mills Care Center for their care of Glenn and Marilyn.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221