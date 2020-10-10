Glenn D. Warner

March 5, 1942 - October 7, 2020

MASON CITY - Glenn D. Warner, 78, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A private graveside service will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Glenn Daniel Warner was born on March 5, 1942, in Knoxville, Iowa, to parents Rollie and Elizabeth (Dainty) Warner. Glenn and his family moved to Mason City when he was at a young age. Glenn attended Mason City High School and played football for the Mohawks, he graduated in 1960. Following his high school graduation Glenn attended the Mason City Junior College for one year. On July 2, 1961 he was united in marriage to Linda Hvattum at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, between this union the couple had two children. Linda passed away in 1989.

Glenn worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years retiring in 1998. Glenn was on the board for Government Employees Credit Union for over 20 years, serving in various roles.